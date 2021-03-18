Markets
OKTA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKTA, INFN, BBY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 11,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Infinera Corp (Symbol: INFN) saw options trading volume of 14,708 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of INFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 8,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,800 underlying shares of INFN. Below is a chart showing INFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 15,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, INFN options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKTA INFN BBY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular