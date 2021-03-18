Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKTA, INFN, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 11,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Infinera Corp (Symbol: INFN) saw options trading volume of 14,708 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of INFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 8,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,800 underlying shares of INFN. Below is a chart showing INFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 15,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, INFN options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.