Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKE, NLSN, CAH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 18,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.2% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 19,800 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 9,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 913,000 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 23,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKE options, NLSN options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

