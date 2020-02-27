Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKE, NLSN, CAH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), where a total of 18,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.2% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 19,800 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 9,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 913,000 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 23,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKE options, NLSN options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

