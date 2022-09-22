Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OEC, UNIT, AR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), where a total volume of 2,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) saw options trading volume of 7,281 contracts, representing approximately 728,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 33,175 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

