Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NWL, MRNA, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), where a total volume of 16,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,500 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 23,440 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 12,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
