Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, UPS, PPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 338,245 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 350.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 29,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 152,048 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 265.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) saw options trading volume of 11,719 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,100 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

