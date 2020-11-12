Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVDA, TSN, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 110,866 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 10,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 18,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,300 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 79,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 11,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

