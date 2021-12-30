Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, FDX, VIAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total volume of 3,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 335,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 81,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, FDX options, or VIAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

