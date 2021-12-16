Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVAX, MSFT, SGH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 57,857 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.1% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 324,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 23,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And SMART Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: SGH) options are showing a volume of 5,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of SGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,100 underlying shares of SGH. Below is a chart showing SGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, MSFT options, or SGH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.