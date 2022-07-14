Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NRG, AZO, EA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total of 16,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2120 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 32 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 10,724 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 4,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NRG options, AZO options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
