Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, CVS, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,048 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 904,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 24,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 10,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 18,701 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, CVS options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
