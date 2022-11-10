Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOG, W, MDGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), where a total volume of 7,829 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 782,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 23,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,454 contracts, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
