Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOC, AZZ, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 8,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 892,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) saw options trading volume of 1,516 contracts, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 21,906 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 3,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOC options, AZZ options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

