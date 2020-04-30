Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NLSN, TWTR, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), where a total of 104,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 214.3% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 30,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 192,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 24,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 32,771 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NLSN options, TWTR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

