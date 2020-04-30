Markets
NLSN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NLSN, TWTR, MCD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), where a total of 104,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 214.3% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 30,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 192,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 24,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 32,771 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NLSN options, TWTR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN TWTR MCD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular