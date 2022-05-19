Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKLA, COTY, ARCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total volume of 106,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.8% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 20,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) saw options trading volume of 80,123 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 15,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) options are showing a volume of 6,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

