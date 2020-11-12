Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, SIX, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 22,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) options are showing a volume of 11,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 33,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

