Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, SIX, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 22,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) options are showing a volume of 11,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 33,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

