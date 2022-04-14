Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, MCD, ILMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 95,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 15,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,963 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 6,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 4,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, MCD options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.