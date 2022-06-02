Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, DDOG, LPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 48,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 3,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 41,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) saw options trading volume of 7,800 contracts, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,100 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

