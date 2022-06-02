Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, DDOG, LPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 48,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 3,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 41,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) saw options trading volume of 7,800 contracts, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,100 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, DDOG options, or LPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.