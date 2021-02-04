Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, VERU, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 201,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 281.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 22,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU) saw options trading volume of 59,921 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 260.6% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 23,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 214,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 240.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 21,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

