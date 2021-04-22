Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, TDC, IRBT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 233,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 486.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 20,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 29,331 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 281.9% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 8,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 224.1% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, TDC options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX TDC IRBT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular