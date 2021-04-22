Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, TDC, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 233,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 486.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 20,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 29,331 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 281.9% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 8,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 224.1% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

