Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 101,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 7,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 79,697 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 11,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 39,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 2,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,000 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

