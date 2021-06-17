Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, PCYO, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 40,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Pure Cycle Corp. (Symbol: PCYO) options are showing a volume of 797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.5% of PCYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of PCYO. Below is a chart showing PCYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 9,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 906,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

