Markets
NET

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, PCYO, URI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 40,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pure Cycle Corp. (Symbol: PCYO) options are showing a volume of 797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.5% of PCYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of PCYO. Below is a chart showing PCYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 9,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 906,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, PCYO options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NET PCYO URI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular