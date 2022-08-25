Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, WYNN, ABT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 47,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 12,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 10,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 17,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

