Markets
NEM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, INTC, ADSK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 30,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 119,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,800 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, INTC options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM INTC ADSK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular