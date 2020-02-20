Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, INTC, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 30,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 119,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,800 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, INTC options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

