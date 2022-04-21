Markets
NEE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEE, MOS, PEP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 30,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 20,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 36,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 17,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 8,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

