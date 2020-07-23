Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NDLS, MXL, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Noodles & Co (Symbol: NDLS), where a total volume of 1,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 128,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of NDLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NDLS. Below is a chart showing NDLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) saw options trading volume of 4,214 contracts, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of MXL. Below is a chart showing MXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 6,117 contracts, representing approximately 611,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

