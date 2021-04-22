Markets
NDAQ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, EHC, SEDG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), where a total volume of 4,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.7% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) saw options trading volume of 3,961 contracts, representing approximately 396,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,857 contracts, representing approximately 485,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NDAQ options, EHC options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ EHC SEDG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular