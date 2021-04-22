Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, EHC, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), where a total volume of 4,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.7% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) saw options trading volume of 3,961 contracts, representing approximately 396,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,857 contracts, representing approximately 485,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NDAQ options, EHC options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.