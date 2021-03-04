Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NCR, SBUX, MLM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 4,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 475,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 27,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) saw options trading volume of 2,285 contracts, representing approximately 228,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCR options, SBUX options, or MLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.