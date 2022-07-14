Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NCR, BLK, GDYN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 28,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.2% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,500 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 5,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN) saw options trading volume of 3,431 contracts, representing approximately 343,100 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of GDYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of GDYN. Below is a chart showing GDYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
