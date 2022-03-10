Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NCNO, YUMC, PLCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO), where a total of 4,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 463,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 832,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) saw options trading volume of 16,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of YUMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares of YUMC. Below is a chart showing YUMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 2,685 contracts, representing approximately 268,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

