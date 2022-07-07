Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MVIS, HELE, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total of 11,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MVIS options, HELE options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.