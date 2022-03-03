Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MU, MDB, KNTE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 164,312 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 14,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,022 contracts, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinnate Biopharma Inc (Symbol: KNTE) saw options trading volume of 1,267 contracts, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of KNTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of KNTE. Below is a chart showing KNTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

