Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MU, DAL, CPB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 89,541 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 47,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 9,165 contracts, representing approximately 916,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

