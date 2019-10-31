Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, LITE, AWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 12,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.1% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,300 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 7,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 704,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) options are showing a volume of 1,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of AWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of AWR. Below is a chart showing AWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, LITE options, or AWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

