Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, BA, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 31,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 68,557 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 52,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

