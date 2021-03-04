Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, DOCU, RGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 8,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 833,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 21,340 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 1,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 165,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, DOCU options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

