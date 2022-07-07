Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, CMG, CSTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 20,064 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,024 contracts, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares or approximately 172% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 20,282 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 165.8% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 18,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, CMG options, or CSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.