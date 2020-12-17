Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, W, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 312,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 36,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 13,879 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 38,524 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 88.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, W options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.