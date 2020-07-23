Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, T, NLOK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 611,507 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 61.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 44,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 234,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 34,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) saw options trading volume of 29,755 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of NLOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 21,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NLOK. Below is a chart showing NLOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, T options, or NLOK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.