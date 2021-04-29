Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, LULU, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 400,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 24,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 22,363 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 146.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 7,681 contracts, representing approximately 768,100 underlying shares or approximately 137% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

