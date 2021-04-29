Markets
MSFT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, LULU, TTD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 400,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 24,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 22,363 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 146.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 7,681 contracts, representing approximately 768,100 underlying shares or approximately 137% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, LULU options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT LULU TTD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular