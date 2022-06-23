Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, KMX, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 201,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 17,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 10,085 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,643 contracts, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
