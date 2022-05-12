Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MS, F, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 50,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 20,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 285,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 27,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 67,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 11,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

