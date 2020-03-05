Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, TGT, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 65,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 26,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 84,080 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 12,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

