Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, DVN, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 42,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 49,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 27,904 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
