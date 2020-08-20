Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRSN, MTDR, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRSN), where a total volume of 7,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 742,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.5% of MRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,500 underlying shares of MRSN. Below is a chart showing MRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) saw options trading volume of 31,037 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 15,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 6,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

