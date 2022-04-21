Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRO, LBRT, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), where a total volume of 80,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of MRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 25,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MRO. Below is a chart showing MRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (Symbol: LBRT) saw options trading volume of 6,770 contracts, representing approximately 677,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of LBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,800 underlying shares of LBRT. Below is a chart showing LBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 79,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 3,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,000 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRO options, LBRT options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
