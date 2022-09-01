Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, TGT, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 35,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 29,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 5,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, TGT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.