Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, TGT, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 35,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 29,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 5,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, TGT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

