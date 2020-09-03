Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, ENPH, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 78,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 11,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 16,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 34,137 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ENPH options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

