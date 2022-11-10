Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, CYRX, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 35,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 4,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 22,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, CYRX options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMDD
Funds Holding BFZ
GLYC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.