MRNA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, CYRX, CRWD

November 10, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 35,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 4,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 22,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, CYRX options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

