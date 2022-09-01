Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MPWR, AIG, NWL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), where a total of 2,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 474,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 18,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) options are showing a volume of 10,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,500 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
