Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOS, WMT, NEM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 33,857 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 45,912 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 37,316 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, WMT options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

